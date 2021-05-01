RSPD responds to stabbing at local adult entertainment club

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 1, 2021) – On the morning of May 1, 2021, at approximately 1:50 a.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a stabbing incident that occurred at the Bareback Saloon, 729 Pilot Butte Avenue.

The victim is a 39-year-old male that suffered a puncture wound to his left side. The suspect has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident, please contact the Rock Springs Police Department Detective Division at (307)352-1588.