RSPD responds to two-vehicle crash

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 27, 2020) – On March 26, 2020, at approximately 8:23 p.m. Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Morningside Drive in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, the officers observed two vehicles with extensive damage. The vehicle driven by Cecilia Pavey (46) failed to yield from Morningside Drive onto Foothill Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Foothill.

After further investigation Cecilia Pavey was charged with DWUI – 1st Offense, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage, and Failure to Yield Right of Way.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.