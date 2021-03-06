RSPD results from a recent tobacco selling compliance check

Advertisement

March 6, 2021 — The Rock Spring Police Department released the results of a Friday, Feb. 26 compliance check of 25 businesses selling tobacco. All businesses checked were within the Rock Springs city limits.

Of the establishments checked, 19 passed. The employees who sold tobacco to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 3-3-231, Restriction on Sale, Gift, and Use of Tobacco, with a fine of $160.00.

According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, the purpose of the checks is to ensure tobacco license holders are working to prevent the sale of tobacco to purchasers under the age of 21.

A local volunteer participated in the compliance checks. The volunteer was 20 years of age and had a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller who requested ID.