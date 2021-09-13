RSPD salutes their female officers

Pictured left to right: Det Chick, Sgt. Salazar, CSO Nieto, Ofc. Siddoway, Ofc. Baker and Ofc. Buller. Not pictured: Det. Sgt. Baker, Sgt. Clawson, Ofc. Barney, Ofc. Brown, Ofc. Harris, Ofc. Boglino, and Ofc. Garrettson.

September 13, 2021 – Today, the Rock Springs Police Department posted a Facebook post saluting their female offices. Yesterday, Sunday, was National Police Woman Day. The post points out that 30% of Rock Springs police officers are female, far above the national average of 12.8%.

The Facebook post points out that Jeri Ann Sheely was the first female Rock Springs Springs police officer in 1977 and served the department for 12 years.

The RSPD post added, “Thank you to all our female officers for their service to this community. We are proud you have chosen the Rock Springs Police Department for your law enforcement career.” We second that thank you!