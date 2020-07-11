RSPD seeing a jump in the number of juvenile curfew violations

Due to a recent jump in the number of curfew tickets being issued by the Rock Springs Police Department, we would like to remind parents and minors of the Rock Springs City Curfew and Parental Responsibility Ordinances.

3-217 Minors on Streets, Alleys, or Public Places at Night.

It shall be unlawful for any person under eighteen years of age to be or remain in or upon any of the streets, alleys or public places in the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming, between the hours of 10:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and between the hours of 12:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. on Fridays and Saturdays, unless such person is accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other person having the care and custody of such minor person or is in the performance of an errand, or duty directed by such parent, guardian, or other person having the care and custody of such minor person, or whose employment makes it necessary to be upon said streets, alleys, or other public places during the night time after said specified hours. Public place shall include any publicly owned or publicly maintained property and any privately owned property in which the public is invited including, but not limited to, taverns, restaurants, and retail stores.

(98-12, Amended, 08/04/1998)