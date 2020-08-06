RSPD seeing rise in auto thefts, burglaries

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) has noted a recent spike in reported auto thefts and burglaries over the past several months. At this time, there have been a reported five stolen vehicles, three stolen trailers, and 19 auto burglaries, including a stolen firearm from one of the vehicles.

The common theme is the vehicles are being left unsecured with doors unlocked, keys left in the vehicle, personal property such as wallets, ID’s, credit/debit cards, large amounts of cash, and/or prescription medications being left in the vehicle.

The RSPD urges all motor vehicle owners to keep their vehicles locked whenever they are not in them, do not leave personal property in the vehicle overnight, and put lock devices on trailers.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood, especially after dark, to the RSPD at 307-352-3575.