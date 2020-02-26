RSPD seeking assistance from public to identify three persons of interest in larceny

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) – On Thursday, February 20, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., an employee at the Kum and Go store located at 2004 Dewar Drive received a phone call from a male who claimed to be with Kum and Go corporate security.

The male stated he was investigating the store for counterfeit money and drugs. The suspicious caller kept the employee on the phone for an extended period of time and had the employee move cash from the safe into the back office. The caller told the employee that someone was going to arrive at the store to pick up the money.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., a female walked into the store and went directly to the back office. The employee handed over the money and the female walked out of the store. The three photos are of persons of interest regarding this incident.