RSPD seeking help in a recent hit-and-run accident

September 11, 2021 — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify two suspects in a hit and run crash.

The Rock Springs Police Department officers are looking for information regarding a hit and run that occurred in the Game Stop parking lot, 100 Gateway Drive Suite B, on August 31, 2021, at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Photo courtesy of RSPD

The male suspect was driving a red four-door Chevy Silverado (pictured above), and there will be damaged to the rear passenger side bumper. The female pictured was the passenger in the vehicle.

RSD photo

RSPD photo

If you have information on the vehicle’s driver involved, contact RSPD Officer Garrettson at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page reference R21-18634. You may remain anonymous.