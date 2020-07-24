RSPD seeking help in identifying male suspect

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect (pictured above) in larceny. Advertisement

According to the RSPD Facebook page , on July 21, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., a male suspect entered the Rock Springs Wal-Mart and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

If you have any information about this person’s identity, you are asked to contact Officer Harris of the RSPD at 307-352-1575. You can also message them on the RSPD Facebook page . You may remain anonymous.

The RSPD reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.