RSPD Seeking Information On Larceny Suspects

Rock Springs, Wyo. (August 8, 2019) – The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify two suspects involving a larceny.

Advertisement

On July 24, 2019, around 2:20 p.m., the pictured female and male allegedly stole a wallet and proceeded to make charges on a bank card taken from the wallet.

If you recognize these individuals, please contact Officer Barney with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

Advertisement