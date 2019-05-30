RSPD Seeking Information On Reported Runaway Teen

Rock Springs, WY (5/30/19) – The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Kirra Fritzel, 15, of Rock Springs. Kirra was last seen at her home on the evening of May 29, 2019.

Kirra Fritzel is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 127 pounds, blue eyes, and blonde hair. She has a birthmark below her left eye and on her right and left inner forearms. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white polka dots, gray Wyoming hoodie, and blue and black sneakers.

Kierra is not believed to be in danger, however, the RSPD is asking for the public’s help for information on her whereabouts. If you have information regarding her location, please contact Detective Loredo at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.