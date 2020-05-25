RSPD seeking information on the whereabouts of 16 year-old

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 25, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 16 year-old Ruben Navarro (pictured above) was reported as a runaway to the RSPD.

According to a Sunday night post on the RSPD Facebook page, Ruben Navarro’s mother last saw him around 2200 hours (10 p.m.) on 5-23-20 and he went missing sometime during the night. Ruben was known to have been with two friends during the early morning hours of 5-24-20. Both of Ruben’s friends have returned home but Ruben is still missing.

Ruben’s last known location was the Flying J / Elk Street McDonald’s area between 0330 hours (3:30 a.m.) and 0545 hours (5:45 a.m.).

Ruben is described as being 5′ 07″ and 160 pounds. He has shoulder length light brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange “Champion” sweater, gray hoodie, and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding Ruben’s whereabouts please contact the Rock Springs Police Department, (307) 352-1581.