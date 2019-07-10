RSPD Seeking Public Help In Hit And Run Accident

Rock Springs, WY (7/10/19) – The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a recent hit and run crash.

Advertisement

The incident took place at the Albertson’s parking lot on Dewar Drive on Monday, July 8, at approximately 5:30 p.m. A Chevrolet truck pulling a flatbed trailer with wooden side rails (pictured above) hit another parked vehicle. The collision ripped off the rear bumper of the parked vehicle causing substantial damage.

Advertisement

If you have information on the driver or the vehicle involved, you are asked to contact Corporal Paul Schoenfeld of the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575. You can also message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page.

You may remain anonymous.