RSPD seeks any information regarding 16-year-old runaway

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) – Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Frankie Simon, 16, of Rock Springs. Frankie was last seen at his home on the evening of February 8th, 2021.

Frankie is 6’ tall, 150 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red Nike logo, and white Reebok basketball shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his location, please contact the Detective unit at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page reference case R21-03123.

People may remain anonymous.