RSPD seeks assistance in locating larceny suspect

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 28, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny.

Advertisement

On December 26, 2020, around 3:30 p.m., a male stole several items from Murdoch’s located at 2401 Foothill Blvd. The suspect left the area in a silver four-door car. Included are the only photos of the suspect and the vehicle captured by the store security cameras.

If you recognize him or the vehicle, please contact Officer Harris with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message us on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page reference case R20-30998. You may remain anonymous.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law