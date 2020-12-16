RSPD seeks help finding stolen bikes from Junior Police Academy Program

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 15, 2020) — On November 12, 2020, officers received a report of three bicycle frames sitting on the ground behind Animal Control (836 W Center St), near two Rock Springs Police Department owned enclosed trailers. Upon arrival, officers found three bicycles from the RSPD Junior Police Academy Program missing their tires.

Further investigation revealed that the padlocks had been cut off both of RSPD’s trailers and a total of 8 bicycles had been stolen. The bicycles were donated to the Junior Police Academy Program which provides Rock Springs youth exposure to law enforcement training while providing them positive, risk-reduction activities to decrease the prevalence and initiation of violence and drug and alcohol use.

On November 25, 2020, one of the stolen bicycles was returned to the area of Animal Control along with three bicycle pumps. No leads have been developed at this time.

The remaining 7 missing bicycles are gray, black, and white “Giant” Rincon bicycles in the following sizes:

1 14″ Mountain Bike

2 16″ Mountain Bikes

2 18″ Mountain Bikes

2 20″ Mountain Bikes

A three-burner camp stove was also stolen out of the trailer.

If someone has any information regarding the theft, please contact Officer Douchant at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The person may remain anonymous