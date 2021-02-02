RSPD seeks information on burglary and vandalism at events complex

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 2, 2021) – Early Monday morning, the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the Sweetwater Events Complex for a burglary and vandalism.

The suspect or suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage throughout the indoor arena, vending machine area and Ranch Café.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Chick with the RSPD at 307-352-1588 or message the RSPD Facebook page and reference case number R21-02335.