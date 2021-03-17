RSPD seeks public assistance in juvenile vandalism

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mach 17, 2021) — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify three juvenile male suspects in a vandalism.

On March 15, 2021, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the old Lincoln School at 915 Edgar Street in reference to a vandalism that occurred the afternoon of March 13, 2021.

Advertisement

The three juvenile male suspects broke a window to enter the building. While in the building they lit several small fires then extinguished them with fire extinguishers. The vandals continued through the building causing other damage including spray painting several areas.

The photos show the suspects inside the building. The RSPD is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the males. If you or someone you know has information please contact Officer Anson at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page reference case R21-05416.