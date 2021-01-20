RSPD seeks public help in hit and run case

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit and run crash.

Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department are looking for information regarding a hit and run that occurred in the Starbucks parking lot, 118 Westland Way, on January 19, 2021, at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is a Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck with Wyoming registration and an unknown license plate number. The pickup will have damage to the driver’s side.

If you have information on the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Machado at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page reference case R21-01344. You may remain anonymous.