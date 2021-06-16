RSPD shares tips for how to share the roadway with motorcyclists

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) – The Rock Springs Police Department is reminding travelers to be mindful of motorcyclists while cruising the roadways this summer.

According to RSPD’s report of crashes involving motorcycles over the last five years, there have been 36 crashes involving motorcycles in Rock Springs since 2016. Twenty-nine of them led to injuries to people.

There have even been two fatalities since 2016 but none since 2017.

On June 11, RSPD shared some tips on its Facebook page to help drivers lookout for motorcyclists on the roadways to prevent a fatal crash.

Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has the same rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Always use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful: motorcycle signals are often non-canceling and the motorcyclist could have forgotten to turn it off. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.

Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Always allow more follow distance — three to four seconds — when behind a motorcycle. This gives them more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

RSPD also shared some tips for motorcyclists:

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.

Obey all traffic laws and be properly licensed.

Use hand and turn signals at every lane change or turn.

Wear brightly colored clothes and reflective tape to increase visibility.

Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to drivers.

Never ride distracted or impaired.