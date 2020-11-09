RSPD: Slow down, move over and be safe

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 9, 2020) – This week is National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week and the Rock Springs Police Department is urging citizens to slow down, move over and be safe.

The goal of National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week is to reach out to every responder, and to every driver, and to every passenger, to make it clearer that every person has a role to play.

This year’s theme reminds all that the lives of motorists and responders depend on effective actions by drivers and the highway heroes who respond to save the lives of complete strangers.

Throughout the week, the police department will be putting out reminders on its Facebook page about how the public can help keep emergency responders safe.