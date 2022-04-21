RSPD taking part in “Take-Back Day” event next Saturday

April 21, 2022 — The Rock Springs Police Department will be taking part in a National Take-Back Day next Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Smith’s Pharmacy on Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs. Saturday’s collections of expired or unused medications will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, at the collection point:

Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain in the sealed container.

IV solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens, but a syringe dropbox remains available at the Rock Springs Police Department Lobby 24/7.