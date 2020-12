Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(December 2, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department reports a phone scam in which area residents receive calls from individuals identifying themselves as Walgreens or CVS Pharmacy employees.

According to a recent post on the RSPD FAcebook page, the caller states they have a prescription ready at a pharmacy and then seeks personal information such as a driver’s license number. RSPD advises residents to hang up and then call your pharmacy.