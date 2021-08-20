RSPD warns of a new internet employment hiring scam

August 20, 2021 –According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, there is a new scam going around the area.

The post reads, “A fabricated company by the name of Balanced Carriers will attempt to hire employees through INDEED.com. An HR representative will offer employment with the company through an e-mail. As part of the employment requirement, the new hire must purchase a software program. Balanced Carriers mails the new hire a check ranging anywhere from $3,000.00 to $5,000.00 in order for the person to purchase the software, and offers $150.00 from the check as a signing bonus.

These checks are fraudulent and the funds will not be cleared by your banking institution. Therefore, the check will not be available and you will be out the value of the check and any other additional fees.”

The RSPD reminds citizens to use extreme caution when receiving funds from sources they do not know.