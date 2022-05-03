RSPD warns of area phone scams

May 3, 2022 — The Rock Springs Polices Department has been receiving many calls about phone scams in which the caller claims to be from a federal agency requesting payments through Apple Pay gift cards. Other calls claim that people have won a prize but must send a payment before receiving the prize.

In a Monday Facebook post, the RSPD advises residents that anytime an unknown caller asks for a payment, be cautious and ask many questions. In recent cases, callers are stating they are from federal agencies such as the IRS, Border Patrol, or local police department and warning residents of possible legal, including arrest, unless a payment is made.

The RSPD advises citizens to report all suspicious activity to authorities.