RSPD warns of local Social Security phone scam

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting on a Social Security phone scam that is circulating in the area. The phone scam involves a caller who claims to be from the Social Security Administration.

 

The caller claims that your Social Security account has been compromised. The caller will then ask you to purchase a gift card, asking for credit card information.

Social Security reminds all residents they will never ask you to purchase gift cards and or request credit card information.

 

 

