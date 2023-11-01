RSPD warns of rental property scam

Novemberber 1, 2023 — Press Release from the Rock Springs Police Department

Rock Springs Police Department Officers were made aware of a scam related to rental properties in the area. Victims stated that they found posts on Facebook Marketplace listing a local home for rent. The Facebook Page that posted the rentals was identified as “Southwest Real Estate.”

Once the victims contacted the poster of the listing, they were instructed to download an app called “Rently” to obtain a code and access the residence. The victims advised that once they had agreed to rent the residence, the suspects requested the deposit and first month’s rent be sent via wire transfer at Wal-Mart.

At the time that the Rock Springs Police Department was notified about the potential scam, the Facebook page “Southwest Real Estate” had been deleted, and the victim was unable to contact the suspect. The local real estate brokerage firm, Southwest Real Estate, is aware of the scam and is not associated with it.

Please be aware of this scam and others like it. Do your due diligence in researching rentals and real estate opportunities. To protect yourself from scams, the Rock Springs Police Department suggests reaching out directly to the business when conducting transactions involving contracts and money.