RSPD’s Robinson retires after 28 years of service

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) – According to a January 3 Facebook post by the Rock Springs Police Department, Sergeant Tim Robinson has retired from the RSPD after 28 years of service.

The post stated during Robinson’s tenure with the RSPD, he worked as a patrol officer, detective and street crimes. He also took on responsibilities as was a rangemaster, firearms instructor, field training officer, and a member of the Tactical Team.

Wyo4News thanks Sergeant Robinson for his service to our community!