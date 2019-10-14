RSSA considers a season change

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs Soccer Association is considering changing its season so that the players and coaches do not have to practice in the dark and cold late in the Fall season.

RSSA President Meghan Jensen said the board has put together a “Season Change” committee to work out the details of the proposed change.

RSSA will still break in the summer but proposes to start the Fall season two-to-three weeks earlier, Jensen said. The teams currently begin the season when school starts each Fall.

This change also means the season will wrap up earlier in the Fall.

Jensen said the current schedule — in which teams play later into the Fall season — has teams trying to practice in the dark. Also, colder weather creeps into the equation once October rolls around, she added.

“We want the best experience for everyone,” Jensen said. “We need to take advantage of the good weather we have at the beginning of the Fall.”

“I think it’s better for everyone involved,” Referee Coordinator Jared Leisch said. “It gets cold and dark too early, and there’s no lighting (at Century Park).”

The one concern parents have voiced to the committee is vacation time prior the beginning of school. Jensen said most parents seem to be in favor of the proposed change but some have a concern with the season change disrupting family vacations.

It’s a give and take, Jensen added, but she noted the association want community involvement in this decision because the community is “a huge part” of the local soccer scene.

“This soccer community is phenomenal,” she said.

The association will meet two times before the final decision is made. Jensen said the goal is to start the season change next Fall. The next board meeting is Oct. 22, with meeting location still to be determined.

Jensen said these early stages include working out the details with the City of Rock Springs.

Jensen commended the local soccer community for its dedication to the sport. Josh Jensen said the community has a lot of soccer talent out there and involved in the sport, and the proposed season change is to make the sport a better experience for all of them, athlete, coach and spectators and parents alike.

“There’s a lot of love for soccer out here,” he said.

The RSSA offers soccer lessons to children ages 4-14. During the season, games are played from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday morning at Century Park in Rock Springs.