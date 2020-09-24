RSYAFL Super Bowl matchup set for Saturday























Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) — It’s all set! The Bucs and the Giants will face off against each other in the Rock Springs Youth American Football League Super Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The two squads defeated their opponent in the semifinals on Wednesday to advance to the championship game.

The Bucs defeated the Steelers in the first game of the day, 26-6.

The Giants took down the Bears, 33-7.

The two teams will play for all the marbles on Saturday at Kiwanis Field at noon.