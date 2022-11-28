Running back Titus Swen “dismissed” from Cowboy football team

University of Wyoming photo

November 28, 2022 — According to a Monday press release from Tim Harkins, University of Wyoming Associate Athletics Director for Media Relations, Public Relations and Broadcasting, Wyoming Cowboy football running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the team.

Here is the full release:

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Monday that junior running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the Cowboy Football team for violations of team rules.

Sponsor

Swen’s dismissal is effective immediately. Swen will remain on scholarship until the completion of the current Fall 2022 semester so that he can complete his classes for this semester.

“Titus Swen’s personal conduct is below the standard necessary to be a member of Cowboy Football,” said Bohl.

There will be no further comment from Coach Bohl or other Wyoming Athletics personnel regarding Swen’s dismissal.

Swen, a junior, was the Cowboys leading rusher this season with 1,039 yards on 207 carries. Last season, he rushed for 785 yards on 132 carries.