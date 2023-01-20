Rushmore Gym will be a busy place tonight and Saturday

January 20, 2023 — A lot of action will be happening at Western’s Rushmore Gym over a roughly 30-hour period.

Tonight, things get started with the Western wrestling team hosting Otero Junior College. Western, currently rated #2 in the nation in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll, is 2-0 in home duals this season. Western will also wrestle in two home duals on Saturday. At 10:15 a.m. they will host NJC and then battle NWC at 12:45 against NWC.

On Saturday evening, the Mustang women’s and men’s basketball teams will take on Eastern Wyoming College. The 9-9 Mustang ladies will tip-off at 5:00 pm. with the men, 13-6, tipping off at 7:00. Both games will count in the Region 9 standings.