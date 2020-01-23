Rusk scores her 1,000 career point in Cowgirl win over Aztecs

Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 23, 202) — Congratulations to Wyoming senior Taylor Rusk who joined the 1,000 career point club Wednesday night in the Cowgirls 81-67 home win over San Diego State. The win improved the Cowgirls to 5-4 in the Mountain West and 9-9 on the season, San Diego State is no 3-6 in the MW and 8-13 overall.

“I can’t explain to you guys how happy I am for Taylor to reach this first accomplishment,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “She’s just a few assists away from being at 300. She’ll leave her mark as only the fifth Cowgirl to have over 1,000 points and 300 assists. She’s just been that steady player her whole career. For her to be able to, this year, with all the changes that have gone on and playing with a lot of the new kids, to still be able to step up and reach that 1,000 points, I’m so happy for her.”

Rusk need just six points to hit the 1,000 career point mark, but ended the game with 16 points. A made three-point shot in the second quarter put her over 1,000 career points. “I knew how many points it was, but once the game started, I didn’t really think about it a whole lot,” Rusk said. “After that sixth point, it was a little bit of a relief, and I could just play the game. I’m just so grateful, and it’s been a great experience here at Wyoming.”

As for the game, Wyoming would jump out to a 19-11 at the end of the first quarter, but San Diego State came back in the second quarter to lead 30-25 with 3:41 to play in the half. The Cowgirls would finish the half on a 9-2 run to lead 34-32 going into the break.

The Cowgirls would own the third quarter opening up an 11-point, 50-39 lead at the 3:08 mark and held a 56-7 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

The Cowgirl lead would balloon to 18-points 65-47 with 7:14 to play, but San Diego State would cut into that lead and trail by just eight-points with 2:32 to go, but would get no closer.

Wyoming Tereza Vitulova scored a career high 30 points becoming the first Cowgirl to do so since Marquelle Dent on Jan. 2, 2016. She also added seven rebounds. In addition to Rusk’s 16 points, Sanchez Ramos added 12 points. The Aztecs were led by Taylor Kalmer’s 20 points.

The Cowgirls are off this weekend and resume MW play next Wednesday at Utah State (1-7 in the MW, 6-13 overall), a 53-52 winner at Air Force last night.