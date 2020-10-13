Ruthie Mae Winfrey Miller (December 6, 1919 – October 6, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 13, 2020) — Ruthie Mae Winfrey Miller, 100, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 20 years and is a former resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ms. Miller was born on December 6, 1919, in Boley, Oklahoma; the daughter of Howard C. Garrett and Martha Jackson.

She attended schools in Boley, Oklahoma.

Ms. Miller married Sam Williams, they had one daughter, Barbara, and later divorced. Ruthie moved to Casper, Wyoming and met a young professional boxer, James Winfrey, they were married on March 1, 1941. Together they had four children from this union.

He preceded her in death in 1962. She married Reverend Edward Miller in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he preceded her in death on September 11, 2000, in Tulsa.

She was a member of AME Church as a child until the time she moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ruthie served in many capacities in the AME Church including missionary, steward, trustee, youth director, and singing in the choir.

Ruthie became a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Rock Springs for the past twenty years after moving here with her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jackie Sweets.

Ms. Miller enjoyed Young at Hearts Senior Citizens Center and rode the bus many times until ill health prevailed.

Ruthie was a member of the Eastern Star, having been a Past Grand Worthy Matron of the Columbine Grand Chapter, EOS, PHA, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah jurisdictions.

Ms. Miller enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, and entertaining guests.

Survivors include four daughters, Barbara Sweets of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Winifred Winfrey-Moore of Aurora, Colorado, Ruthelle West of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Joan Butts of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four step-daughters, Dr. Erma Austin of Lawton, Oklahoma, Dorothy Glaze of Springfield, Massachusetts, LaBorah Anderson (Stokes) of Aurora, Colorado and Faith Oliver of Kansas City, Missouri; several grandchildren, Tanya Carter (Don), Ivan Sweets Sr. (Pam), Shari Farmer (Darryl), Tammy Green (Chris Kadunc), Kevin Sweets (Vicki), Jackie Sweets Jr. (Clancy), Bethine Haliburton, James Winfrey (Nora), Charles Winfrey (Cheyenne), Damon Winfrey, Christopher Rogers (Suzette), Byron West, Mikkael West, Tyrome Winfrey, Jerome Winfrey, 40 great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren, three great-great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, five sisters, three grandchildren, three sons-in-law, Jackie Sweets; Hosea Moore; Ernest Butts; two sons, Bernard Winfrey; and one son in infancy, James Winfrey; one step-son, Herbert Miller, one step-daughter; Mary Square, one grandson; Grant West, one granddaughter, Tosha West.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ruthie’s memory to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 513 G. Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Young at Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or charity of your choice.

Following cremation, services will be held in the Summer of 2021.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com