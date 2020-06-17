Ryan Greene to fill Rock Springs City Council Ward III vacancy

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — Ryan Greene was named City Councilor for Ward III tonight during a regularly scheduled Rock Springs City Council session.

Ward III recently underwent a vacancy when longtime Councilwoman Glennise Wendorf announced her resignation earlier in the year.

Greene received five votes, while his competitor, Larry Hickerson, received three.

Each candidate was allotted five minutes for a presentation. Greene’s presentation included a small speech, in which Greene discussed his strong work ethic, desire to build a winning team, and the multitude of experience he has qualifying him for the position.

Advertisement

After their presentation was over, members of the Rock Springs City Council performed a small question and answer session.

Other candidates were not allowed in the Council chambers during their time to present and answer questions.

Judge Nelson was in attendance and performed the Oath of Office with Greene after voting was complete.