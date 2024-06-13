Rynio-Brandt named District #2 Teacher of the Year

June 13, 2024 — Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School District#2 announced Pepper Rynio-Brandt as its Teacher of the Year. Ms. Rynio-Brandt was chosen from a pool of 35 nominees for the honor.

Rynio-Brandt currently teaches at Green River High School and has been an educator since 1990. A press release from District #2, stated she has impacted countless students with her passion for English. Her commitment to continuous improvement is evident in her own words: “I’ve been working on my craft” since day one.”

The winning nomination highlighted Ms. Rynio-Brandt’s ability to build strong relationships with her students. “She gets to know them before she teaches them,” the nomination reads. The impact is clear: “Students and parents alike say they love Mrs. Rynio-Brandt. Her dedication to each and every student is truly remarkable.”

Rynio-Brandt’s name will now be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Education for consideration in the Wyoming Teacher of the Year program. That winner will be announced this fall.