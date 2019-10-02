Sabin, Coulson receive PEO International grants

Rock Springs, Wyoming — P.E.O. Chapter L presented Angie Sabin and Hailee Coulson with a Program for Continuing Education grant from P.E.O. International.

Sabin is a student at Western Wyoming Community College. Coulson is a nursing student at the University of Wyoming.

P.C.E. is a grant for women whose education has been interrupted and find it necessary to return to school.

Joy Christain of the P.E.O. Chapter L Program for Continuing Education committee presented the grant to Sabin and Coulson.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization whose main purpose is to promote education for women.