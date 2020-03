ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 10, 2020) — The third grade class of Sage Elementary held the first showing of their spring program today titled, “Why Mosquitos Buzz in People’s Ears”, based on a West African pourquoi, or “why”, story.

A pourquoi story provides an explanation for a common occurrence.

A second showing of the program will be available tonight at 6 p.m., at the main gym of Sage Elementary School.

Wyo4News attended the first showing, here are some of the best pictures of the program: