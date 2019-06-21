Sage-Grouse Working Group To Hold June 27 Meeting In Green River

Green River, Wy (6/28/19) – The Southwest Sage-Grouse Working Group hold a meeting Thursday, June 27. The meeting will take place at the Wyoming Game & Fish Department (WGFD) office, 351 Astle Avenue, Green River, at 9:00 a.m.

According to the WGFD, the Southwest Sage-Grouse Working Group benefits sage-grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Comprised of local citizens, the Group has been meeting since September 2004.

The June 27 meeting will discuss possible sage grouse conservation projects here in Southwest Wyoming.

According to the WGFD, “In an effort to improve sage-grouse numbers and preclude the need for listing under the Endangered Species Act, these citizens have agreed to work together to identify and help implement appropriate management practices”.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.