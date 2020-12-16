Samuel Blackie (July 19, 1953 – December 11, 2020)

Samuel Blackie, 67, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past thirty years and a former resident of Bryan, Wyoming and Granger, Wyoming.

He was born in San Juan County, New Mexico on July 19, 1953; the son of Joe Blackie and Betty Lopez.

Mr. Blackie attended schools in Tremonton, Utah, and was a 1971 graduate of Bear River High School.

He was involved in Cross Country and Basketball in High School. Samuel attended Salt Lake Community College for two years where he earned ASE Certifications.

He Married Lorraine Herrera in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 16, 1972.

Mr. Blackie was employed by Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years and retired as a Forman on June 30, 2014.

He enjoyed spending time and traveling with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Samuel was a Bareback and Saddle Bronc Rider in the Rodeo. He collected Hot Wheels, built race cars, and loved to drag race.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine Blackie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Valerie “Val” Blackie Leisch and husband Michael of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Vanessa Ahenakew and husband Dennis of Great Falls, Montana; one brother Leonard Blackie and Annie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Darien Blackie Wagner; Tiana Blackie Morrow; Dakota Blackie Wagner; Kyle Samuel Blackie Leisch, Kail Austin Blackie Leisch.; four great-grandchildren, Mila Sammy Morrow; Averie Lee Wagner; Axell Samuel Blackie Wagner; Oakley Leon Blackie Leisch; one niece, LaTonya Blackie; one nephew, Lucas Blackie; as well as several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.

Private family services will take place.

