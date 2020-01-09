San Diego State cruises past the Pokes to remain undefeated

LARAMIE, WYOMING (January 9, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys could not slow down a hot shooting San Diego State team Wednesday night at the Double A in Laramie. The Aztecs would hit 52.1% of their field goals in securing a 72-52 win over the Pokes. San Diego State, ranked #7 nationally, improved to 5-0 in the Mountain West Conference and 16-0 on the season. Wyoming is now 0-5 in the MWC and 5-12 overall.

“They are definitely deserving of their number seven ranking (San Diego State),” UW Head coach Allen Edwards said. “I appreciate preparing for them and watching them. At the same time in terms of educating our guys, when you see something good, like the way San Diego State plays, you try to emulate it. Sometimes kids think things like what San Diego State has been able to accomplish happen overnight, but what I told our kids was Coach Dutch (Brian Dutcher) was of course with Coach Fish (Steve Fisher) for many years as they built their program.”

While Wyoming lead only one time in the entire game, 3-2 with 18:17 to play in the first half, the Pokes were within three-points of the Aztecs, 18-15, with a little over five minutes to play in the first half. But, SDSU would finish the half on a 14-4 run to lead 32-19 at the break.

The Cowboys opened the second half by cutting the Aztec lead to 32-23, but would get no closer as SDSU would lead by 19-points, 57-38, halfway through the second half and eventually building the lead to 23 points, 71-48 with less than a minute to play.

Wyoming again was led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. The MWC second leading scorer tallied 18-points. He also added a team high seven rebounds. Sophomore Hunter Thompson added 15-points. The Aztecs were led by Malachi Flynn’s 19- points and Yanni Wetzell with 17-points.

The Cowboys will host UNLV on Saturday. Last night the Rebels lost 73-66 at Boise State. Saturday’s game is scheduled to tipoff at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 4:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.