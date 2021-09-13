Sand Creek Fire west of Lander grows to nearly 750 acres

Sand Creek Fire (Photo courtesy of inciweb.nwcg.gov)

September 13, 2021 — The Sand Creek Fire, burning 13 miles west of Lander on the eastern slopes of the Wind River Mountains, is now listed at 749 acres burned.

The fire was first spotted on Thursday, September 9, east of the Dickinson Park Guard Station in the Sand Creek drainage. According to officials, the fire is located in remote and rugged terrain, burning trees, short grass, and brush. Today’s report listed 170 firefighters on station. They are being assisted by aircraft.

No cause for the fire has been determined.