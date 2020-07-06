Sand Puppies drop another one-run contest Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — It was a tough four days in Jackson for the Rock Springs American Legion baseball team. The Sand Puppies ended the Teton Classic tournament with an 0-5 mark, but four of the five losses were by a single run.

Sunday’s contest against the host Jackson Giants looked promising for a Sand Puppies win as Rock Springs led late in the seven-inning game. But, according to a report on WyoPreps.com, Jackson scored three runs in the sixth inning to end up winning the game 11-10. Jackson also defeated Evanston earlier in the day to end the tournament with a 4-1 mark.

Sand Puppies recap from Jackson’s Teton Classic:

Thursday 7/2 – Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, Idaho) 3 – Rock Springs 2

Friday 7/3 – Fort Morgan, Colorado 15 – Rock Springs 9,

Friday 7/3 – Madison Bobcats (Rexburg, Idaho) 1 – Rock Springs 0

Saturday 7/4 – Idaho Falls Tigers – Rock Springs 5

Sunday 7/5 – Jackson 11 – Rock Springs 10