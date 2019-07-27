Sand Puppies Drop One Run Game Friday To Open State Tournament Play

Gillette, WY (7/27/19) – The Rock Springs Sand Puppies baseball team knew they had a tough task ahead of them in their opening game of the AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament. Not only were they playing the team with the state’s best record, Gillette (60-18), but they were playing on Gillette’s home field.

A valiant Sand Puppies effort, unfortunately, ended with a 2-1 Gillette win Friday night. Rock Springs will look to battle back today against Jackson today at 1:00 p.m. Jackson lost to Laramie 6-0 Friday afternoon.

In other Friday games in Gillette, Sheridan defeated Evanston 10-0 and Casper scored a 10-0 win over Cody.

With a win today, Rock Springs will play the loser of today’s Casper/Sheridan game Sunday at 1:00 p.m. A loss today would end the Sand Puppies season.

Four-time defending AA State Champion Cheyenne Post 6 is not playing in this year’s tournament opting instead to play in New Mexico at the Connie Mack World Series.