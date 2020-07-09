Sand Puppies drop their opening conference games to Oilers

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team dropped both their conference doubleheader games in Casper Wednesday. The Oilers took the opener 6-2 and then again defeated the Sand Puppies 15-5 in the late afternoon game.

Rock Springs is now 0-2 in AA West play while Caspers is now 2-2, according to WyoPreps.com standings. The Sand Puppies will next entertain Laramie this Sunday in a non-conference doubleheader at the Wataha Sports Complex.

The Green River Knights baseball team will travel to Douglas Friday, beginning play in a three-day tournament.