Sand Puppies drop two games in Jackson Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 21, 2020) — The Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion baseball team dropped both of their games Saturday at the Wyoming/Idaho Border War tournament in Jackson, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Rock Springs lost their opening game 12-2 to Hillcrest of Idaho Falls, Idaho. The Sand Puppies were then shutout 18-0 by the Idaho Falls Tigers, in their second contest of the day.

Today, Rock Springs will play against Thunder Ridge, also out of Idaho Falls, and then wrap up Tournament play against host Jackson.