Sand Puppies eliminated as AA State Tournament continues

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion Baseball season came to an end Thursday with a 23-3 loss to Sheridan. The loss was the second for Rock Springs in the double-elimination tournament.

Sheridan moves on to meet Evanston today at 1:00 p.m. in another loser-out game. Evanston suffered their first tournament loss, 14-0 to Cheyenne. In Thursday’s other games, Gillette remained undefeated with a 7-1 win over Jackson and Casper eliminated Laramie 2-1.

All games are being played at the Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs.

Today’s schedule:

1 p.m. – Sheridan vs. Evanston (loser out)

4 p.m. – Casper vs. Jackson (loser out)

7 p.m. – Cheyenne vs. Gillette