Sand Puppies in must win game today at AA State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — The Rock Springs Sand Puppies suffered an 11 to 1 loss to Gillette Roughriders yesterday in the opening round game of the Class AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament being played here in Rock Springs.

Rock Springs will now meet Sheridan in a loser-out game this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Wataha Sports Complex. Sheridan suffered an 8 to 6 loss to Jackson Wednesday.

Other scores from the opening day had the Cheyenne Sixers defeating the Casper Oilers 10 to 0, and Evanston’s Outlaws slipping past the Laramie Rangers 3 to 2.

Today’s schedule:

10 a.m. Casper vs. Laramie (Loser out game)

1 p.m. Rock Springs vs. Sheridan (Loser out game)

4 p.m. Cheyenne vs. Evanston

7 p.m. Jackson vs. Gillette

The double-elimination tournament will continue through Sunday.