Sand Puppies Open State Tournament Play Friday

Rock Springs, WY (7/25/19) – The Rock Springs Sand Puppies start play Friday in the AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament. This year’s tournament will be played in Gillette.

Advertisement

Rock Springs will open play Friday evening against the host Gillette Roughriders. The Sand Puppies enter Friday’s game at 18-30 on the season while Gillette sports the state’s best record at 60-18.

Cheyenne’s Post 6 is the four-time defending AA State Champion but has decided to bypass this year’s state tournament. Post 6 qualified for and has opted to play in the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, New Mexico. That tournament also starts on Friday.

Sponsor

Because of Post 6’s decision, Cody has accepted an invitation to move up from the “A” ranks and compete in the AA State Tournament.

Here are Friday’s opening round games according to WyoPreps.com:

Sheridan vs. Evanston, 10:00 a.m.

Jackson vs. Laramie, 1:00 p.m.

Casper vs. Cody, 4:00 p.m.

Gillette vs. Rock Springs, 7:00 p.m.

Advertisement

The tournament is scheduled to run through Tuesday.

Green River will play in the A State Tournament in Douglas July 30 – August 3.