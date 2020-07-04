Sand Puppies played two games Friday in Jackson tournament

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 4, 2020) — The Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion baseball team continued play Friday at the four-day Teton Classic tournament in Jackson, Wyoming.

Advertisement

The Sand Puppies enter Friday’s play coming off a 3-2 Thursday loss to Thunder Ridge from Idaho Falls, Idaho. Rock Springs met up with Fort Morgan, Colorado, in Friday morning’s opening game, falling 15-9. Later in the day, the Sand Puppies dropped their second one-run decision of the tournament 1-0 to the Madison Bobcats from Rexburg, Idaho.

Today, Rock Springs will meet Idaho Falls, Idaho Tigers at 9 a.m., and will wrap up play Sunday against Jackson, Wyoming.